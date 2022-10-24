We all can “Make A Difference” on Saturday, Oct. 22.
A. Help our police officers, whether it’s in Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, etc.
B. Call your friends, neighbors and relatives and remind them to lock their cars and not leave the keys, fobs or any valuables in an unlocked car.
C. Help a senior citizen who you may know who can’t pick up their Webster-Kirkwood Times newspaper and throw it on their porch.
D. Pull their trash cans to the curb.
Maybe you can think of other ways that you can make a difference.
Kathryn DeHart
Webster Groves