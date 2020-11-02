Boys from Den 7 from North Glendale Elementary School’s Pack 360 in Kirkwood help rake leaves at a home in Shrewsbury. The second graders are, from left: Everett Worrell, Lucca Strahlman, Ryan Sellberg, Tyler Sobush, Lincoln Lyons and Henry Ericson. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Temika DeClue, 13, with Girl Scout Troop 1990 from Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves, volunteered last Saturday to rake leaves for homeowners no longer able to handle the job themselves. | photo by Ursula Ruhll
Jonathan Defoy and Jenny Murphy help spread mulch at Blackburn Park in Webster Groves. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Bennett Pettibone, 7, with Cub Scout Pack 303, helps plant trees in the Bird Sanctuary area of Blackburn Park. | photo by Ursula Ruhl