Webster Groves and Shrewsbury residents are encouraged to lend a helping hand during Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Suggestions include:
• Cleaning up neighborhood parks
• Picking up trash on neighborhood streets, parks or in parking lots
• Helping an elderly neighbor with yard work, house cleaning or cooking
• Collecting food, clothing, books, school supplies, baby items or other donations for a charity
• Volunteer at a nursing home (or anywhere)
A few of the Make A Difference Day projects are through the Webster Groves Green Keepers. Projects include trash clean up in Lorraine Davis Park, and seed collection and tree planting in Larson Park. For more information or to participate in seed collection or tree planting, visit deercreekalliance.org/wg_green_keepers.
Community members can also contact the following organizations for volunteer ideas and/or needed items:
• Annie’s Hope — The Center for Grieving Kids: 314-965-5015
• Cardinal Ritter Senior Services: 314-447-6359
• Christian Family Services: 314-968-2216
• Epworth Children & Family Services: 314-918-3330
• Nurses for Newborns (Maplewood): 314-544-3433
• Shepherd’s Center: 314-395-0988
• Webster Child Care Center: 314-968-3189
• Webster Groves Lions Club: Eyeglass donation box is at the front desk of the Webster Groves Recreation Complex
• Webster-Rock Hill Ministries: 314-961-5082
Please note that donations need to be dropped off directly to the organization, as there will not be a donation drop off at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex as there has been in past years.
For more information about projects and volunteer opportunities in Webster Groves, contact Miki McKee Koelsch at 314-963-5656 or mckeem@webstergrovesmo.gov. For Shrewsbury, contact Beth Parker at 314-647-1003, ext. 228 or bparker@cityofshrewsbury.com.