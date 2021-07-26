Although Missouri will again participate in the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday in August, the vast majority of cities in St. Louis County have opted out, meaning local sales taxes will still be enforced.
Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres, Shrewsbury, Rock Hill and Crestwood are among area cities that will not participate in the 2021 sales tax holiday from Aug. 6-8. Municipal sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items. Those items typically include clothing, school supplies and computers.
St. Louis City and unincorporated areas of St. Louis County are participating in the tax-free weekend.
For more information and a list of non-participating cities, visit dor.mo.gov/taxation/business/tax-types/sales-use/holidays/back-to-school/cities.php.