Ivory Crockett Park in Webster Groves is scheduled for renovations over the next few years.
The park improvements are a priority of the Webster Groves City Council, with members moving forward on the deadline for renovations.
The basketball and tennis courts, playground, pavilions, parking lots and walking paths at Ivory Crockett Park are in need of renovations. The city is currently in the process of renovating the quarter-mile asphalt trail and upgrading it to a wider concrete trail.
Ivory Crockett Park is located in North Webster at Bell and Almentor avenues. The park was created in 1971 and was known as Central City Park. In 1994, it was renamed Ivory Crockett Park after Ivory Crockett, a 1968 graduate of Webster Groves High School who broke a world record when he ran the 100-yard dash in 9 seconds claiming the title, “The world’s fastest human.”
Those wishing to share comments on what’s needed at the park may fill out a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JJSZ9CT.