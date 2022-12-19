MoDOT is undertaking a $24.8 million construction project on Manchester Road from Highway 141 to Interstate 270 in Des Peres.
The project, including updates to sidewalks and pedestrian signals along the corridor to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, will begin in summer 2024. Completion is expected in the fall of 2026.
Also included is replacing culverts over Grand Glaize Creek on Dietrich Road and Glaize Creek west of Barrett Station Road, along with improvements to the I-270 and Des Peres Road bridges.
“The project will begin with the sidewalks and signals, with the bridge work being done at the end,” MoDOT engineer Ryan Pearcy said. “Working on the two culverts will cause the closure of one lane, with traffic shifting to the other lane. Each half of the roadway should take two months.”
Work on the I-270 and Des Peres Road bridge will be done at night. The I-270 construction will require a weekend ramp closure from southbound I-270 as crews work to replace one of the joints at the end of the bridge. Work will be done during the day on portions of the roadway where there are three lanes.
Drivers can expect one-lane closures during non-peak traffic hours while sidewalks and signals are updated. Business owners with multiple access points will always have at least one entrance open. Crews will work on half of the driveway when there is only one entrance.
Residential driveways are too small to work on only half, and those will be closed for several days while they are being worked on. Businesses and homeowners will be contacted in advance.