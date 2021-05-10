Rock Hill is planning to apply for a St. Louis County municipal park grant of up to $315,000 to renovate Brigadier General C. David Turner Park this fall. The city is now seeking resident input on the design for that work.
The city expects to apply for the grant in August. Turner Park is located off Rock Hill Road between Lithia and Eldridge avenues.
In 2019, Jeffrey Fritz donated a portion of land adjacent to Turner Park to the city of Rock Hill, according to Katy Nieman, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent. In 2020, the city was provided a $6,400 municipal planning grant with the goal of incorporating that piece of land into Turner Park and making other improvements.
The grant allowed the city to hire landscape architecture firm SWT Design, which, along with the city’s parks and recreation commission, has spent the last several months working on possible designs.
“The commission has seen the value and use of the basketball court, as well as a path that utilizes the length of the park footprint,” Nieman said. “Our goal is to update the basketball court as well as address a number of water drainage issues. The playground and pavilion were installed in 2012 and will remain.”
The commission is conducting a survey to gather resident comments about possible park improvements. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Turner_Park_01. Hard copies can be obtained at Rock Hill City Hall, 827 N. Rock Hill Road. The city asks residents to complete the survey by Monday, May 10.
The commission and SWT Design will host an in-person meeting at Turner Park at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, for residents to review updated plans.