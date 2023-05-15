A major construction project is in the planning stages for South Elm Avenue, between Glendale and Watson roads, with work anticipated to begin in 2027.
Todd Rehg, director of public works for the city of Webster Groves, spoke to the road reconstruction project at the May 2 city council meeting. Rehg said the city will apply for a grant from the Federal Highway Administration to cover $2 million of the project’s $3 million estimated cost.
“We haven’t even started the design process yet. The design phase of the project begins if we get the grant,” Rehg said.
The project, which falls within the city’s five-year budget plan, calls for the complete “mill and overlay” of South Elm — removal of the top layer of street to be replaced by new pavement. Rehg said the center line of South Elm will be moved so as to accommodate a shared-use path — pedestrian and cycling — on the west side of the street.
Driving lanes in both directions will be narrowed from 10 feet to 8 feet. Parking spaces along South Elm will also be narrowed from 10 to 8 feet. Those areas that are designated as no parking will become native plant areas to help with MSD requirements for water runoff, according to Rehg.
“This all came up within the last year with all the talk of ‘Complete Streets,’ making streets accessible to all types of transportation,” Rehg said.
Rehg said new construction will not impede into the right-of-way of residential front properties along both sides of Elm. Residents reactions to the project is not yet known. City staff will meet with South Elm area residents once the grant is approved and the project is able to move forward, Rehg said.
At the May 2 meeting, Webster Groves City Council Member David Franklin described plans for South Elm as a “major change” to the city and “an unbelievable progression for Webster Groves.” It is also a project that Franklin said residents needed to become familiar with.
As one of Webster’s most-traveled arterial roads, Rehg said six to eight months of construction will, no doubt, lead to some frustrations. Franklin, however, believes the initial inconvenience will be worth the end result of a safer, more accessible South Elm.
“So many times I’ve heard complaints that we don’t have sidewalks on South Elm from Glendale to Watson,” Franklin said. “This is my own personal bias, but having grown up around that area, it is one of the most dangerous roads, especially for kids walking and riding their bikes. This will be an unbelievable progression for Webster Groves.”