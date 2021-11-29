I recently read where the Webster Groves City Council is considering redistricting 15 acres so that 800 apartments, 100 condos, and shops can be built called the Douglass Hill project. Increasing Webster’s population by at least 5% would not only increase traffic but homes and people’s businesses would be torn down. Webster is a quiet, stable bedroom community where families live for years and children come back as adults to raise their families. Webster is a safe, wonderful place to live with parks, good schools and great community resources. Residents have bought there for many of these reasons. Why would the Webster City Council want to have a company tear down established homes and buildings, add a series of tall buildings with apartments/condos to make Webster transient and add traffic to make a few bucks in taxes? I grew up in Webster, graduated in 1970 and visit there often. I was just wondering.
Jill Frasure Henderson
Maryland Heights