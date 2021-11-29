CALLING ALL CHILDREN!
Have you mailed your letter to Santa yet? The Webster-Kirkwood Times wants to help make sure that those very important letters make it to the big guy himself, so make sure to write your wish list and drop your letter to Santa in the giant mailbox at the Gazebo in Old Orchard, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.
The mailbox will remain at the Gazebo until Christmas Day, but letters mailed by Tuesday, Dec. 14, will have a chance of appearing in the Christmas Eve issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.