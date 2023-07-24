Mahn Custom Homes & Renovations has been providing custom home building, renovations, remodeling, additions, historic renovation, design and commercial, and commercial building services since 1995.
The company started in Kirkwood following owner Mike Mahn’s graduation from Quincy University, and moved to its current location and showroom in Fenton in 2019.
Mahn always had an interest in residential architecture, as well as construction of all types. After college, he had a vision of starting a company where he could combine his love of architecture, construction, quality and customer service. Mahn Custom Homes & Renovations was conceived with the idea of embracing challenging projects and providing a quality product to its customers.
Mahn Custom Homes & Renovations has evolved from a company consisting of Mahn only to a team of more than 10 people. As they years have passed, the company has completed more projects and larger projects without compromising its commitment to its customers and the quality they deserve, according to Mahn.
In June 2022, Mahn Custom Homes & Renovations completed the showroom portion of its location in Fenton. Mahn said the business has grown significantly since its conception nearly 30 years ago.
“When the company started, it consisted of me operating out of my basement,” he said. “Fast forward to 2022, and we now have an office and a showroom in our building that includes two other tenants.”
Mahn said his customers say the personal interaction and attention to detail they get is second to none, and he is most proud of the referrals the company garners from others.
“A referral is the highest compliment a client can give,” he said. “We also love to see the happiness and joy that our finished projects bring to our customers. What we build and how we build it will serve the community for the next 100 years.”
1710 Larkin Williams Road • Fenton • 966-0542