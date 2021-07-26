For her 50th birthday party, as well as all of her classmates turning 50, Kirkwood High School graduate Bethany Nagy organized the KHS class of 1989’s luau-themed 50th Birthday Party on Friday, July 16, at the Lions Park Pavilion in Kirkwood Park.
“We are finding the older we are, the better we get. We love the magic that happens when we all get together,” said Nagy, who is pictured above in the front row, far right. “We love Pioneer pride and are so grateful to have gone to the best school ever. At least that’s what we like to think!”
Classmates came from far and wide including Tulsa, Oklahoma; Cincinnati, Ohio; Springfield, Missouri; Boise, Idaho; Huntsville, Alabama; Naples, Florida; New York, New York; San Diego, California; and Des Moines, Iowa.