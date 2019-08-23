Enjoy award-winning wines and the magnificent view of the Missouri River Valley at Montelle Winery in Augusta.
Montelle Winery farms its vineyards with respect for the land and the environment. As a result, their wines are fresh, fragrant, focused, balanced, unique and offer superior quality. Experience the pleasures of pairing fine wine with gourmet food at the winery’s Klondike Cafè.
The winery is open year round and is located at 201 Montelle Dr., at Missouri Hwy 94, Augusta, Missouri. For more information, visit www.montelle.com or call 888-595-WINE.