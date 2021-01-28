Hipps, Madonna Evelyn (née Johnson), while surrounded by her family, entered the presence of her precious Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on Aug. 6, 1937, the fourth of six children.
Madonna is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Paul Philson Hipps. She was the loving mother of Madonna “Grace” Scruggs (Steve), Paula Jane Bachelder (Nathan), and Stephanie Faith Lafica (Orlando); cherished “Nana” of Janielle Bachelder Nordell (Ben), Stephanie Grace Bachelder, Angela Lafica Ryan (Michael), Paul Nathan Hipps Bachelder, Jeremiah “Jeremy” Lafica (Elizabeth), Ian Scruggs (Katie), Jesse Lafica (Haylie), Sean Scruggs, and Jon Scruggs (Mary); much loved Great Nana to Sean Bachelder, Cadance Bachelder, Vida Bachelder, Isaiah Nordell, Esther Nordell, Juliet Lafica, Gwendolyn Lafica, Caspian Lafica, and Vivian Ryan; and dear daughter of the late Avery and Grace (Steele) Johnson. She is survived by her dear sister, Betty Jo Carli. Madonna was predeceased by sisters Louise Norton (Frederick) and Delilah Lasky (Steve); and brothers Don “Bob” Johnson (Peggy) and James Johnson. She was a dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Madonna was a shining testimony to the saving work of Jesus Christ, and she shared the truth of Jesus and true salvation to all — friend or stranger. Truly, she knew no strangers. She loved to read the Word of God and apply it to her life. She was a prayer warrior and encourager in the things of Christ.
Madonna attended nursing school, but what she enjoyed more was genealogy research and piecing together her family history. Her research led her to many different places and opened up relationships with many distant relatives. Her research was not merely an empty search, but an opportunity to create a greater sense of family and ultimately bringing more of her family into the family of God.
As Madonna’s health was failing and she was hospitalized, she continued to share her love of Jesus with anyone who came into her room. She established friendships with the housekeeping staff, technicians, nurses, doctors … if you entered her room, she loved you and told you so.
Madonna spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s in the hospital, but she was home to celebrate her 64th anniversary with her beloved husband on Jan. 12.
A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 6, at 2:30 p.m. at Fenton Crossing Bible Chapel, 855 Gregory Lane in Fenton, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Comes By Hearing (faithcomesbyhearing.com). Interment will be private at St. Paul’s Churchyard.