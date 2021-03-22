I do enjoy reading the Webster Kirkwood Times ... reading articles of local interest and checking out goods and services offered from your advertisers.
I cannot recall reading anything in the past, though, that made me laugh out loud until reading a March 12 Mailbag letter from Betty Ryan. She pointed out three things Democrats have been doing since 2016. To paraphrase: Lying loud and often, attacking the opposition and dividing the country. She described exactly what our former president and his minions have been doing since the election in 2016.
Kevin Lawler
Shrewsbury