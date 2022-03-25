Winter Opera STL presents Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., on Friday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. This performance is sung in Italian with English supertitles.
Cultures collide when an American Navy lieutenant marries a Japanese geisha in this classic tale of love, innocence and betrayal. Considered by many musicians and critics to be Puccini’s magnum opus, this piece is admired for its masterful orchestration and carefully-crafted score.
To ensure the health and safety of all patrons, masks are required when not eating or drinking. Vaccine cards are encouraged. A secondary screening and temperature check is available for patrons without cards.
Call 314-865-0038 or visit www.winteroperastl.org for tickets and more information.