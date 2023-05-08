David and Marigold Colvin, the owners of M&D Hubbell Jewelry & Repair in Des Peres, are retiring. The couple opened its shop doors for the last time on Saturday, April 29.
Known for their repairs and artistry, the longtime Kirkwood residents worked in the jewelry business for over 45 years. Their store, located at 12022 Manchester Road, was originally part of Hubbell Jewelry — a business that started after World War II and was owned by brothers Jim and Don Hubbell.
Several customers said the Colvins and their shop have been a fixture in the community for decades.
“I’m really going to miss them. They’re very honest people,” said longtime customer and Des Peres resident Priscilla Tomasovic.
“He’ll (David) make anything you want,” she added, recalling a pendant that David Colvin designed with coral from a trip she took to Florida.
While Marigold Colvin handled the business aspects of the shop, David Colvin worked primarily in designs and repairs. He used a lost wax process to create distinctive and special pieces — many from ideas that customers just brought in on paper. The process he referred to involves metal casting, where molten metal is poured into a mold that’s created using a wax model that’s melted and drained out.
Originally from St. Ann, David Colvin said his initial interest in jewelry was more of a hobby.
“I just liked collecting rocks as a young kid,” he said.
David Colvin’s father worked as a machinist, which furthered an interest in silver smithing for the young Colvin.
“With my background more as a silversmith and designer, I think that’s helped me carry out a lot more unusual and artistic items,” he said.
At age 17, David Colvin applied for a job at a local Schnucks to bag groceries.
“I put ‘other’ for ‘interested’ on my application, writing that I did silversmithing, cut gems and worked on jewelry,” he said. “I guess someone looked at the bottom of my application.”
Soon after, he was hired as a jeweler for a Schnucks-owned jewelry showcase distributor in 1976.
Setting Up the Shop
After a few years working for different companies, David Colvin decided to head south to attend the Texas Institute of Jewelry Technology.
“I wanted to learn about advanced stone settings and brush up on some things,” he said.
During that time, he also met Marigold, who was attending the same school.
Following graduation, both worked in Texas for about a year before coming to Missouri, as David Colvin knew of potential employers in the area. In 1982, the couple got married in Overland, Missouri.
For the next six years, the Colvins worked for other jewelry stores before opening their own wholesale repair business. Here, they would do work for other places in St. Louis, including repairs for such brand-name stores as Famous Barr.
“Many jewelry stores do not have a jeweler, so they send things out to a place like us for all the repair work, sizing and stuff like that,” David Colvin said.
During this time, David and Marigold Colvin also worked with the Hubbell brothers. The brothers originally opened a jewelry store in Wellston, Missouri, but later opened their own stores — Don Hubbell opened one in Normandy and Jim Hubbell opened the other in Des Peres.
“Jim would always tease me about buying him out if he had a bad day,” said David Colvin. “Finally, we were sort of looking to get into just a retail business. So I asked him, ‘How serious are you?’”
In 1994, David and Marigold Colvin took over the original store, which was located just 50 yards from the current location.
Saying Goodbye & Heading Toward Retirement
David Colvin, 64, and Marigold Colvin, 63, said they are ready to enjoy retirement with lots of hobbies to keep them busy, including traveling, recovering old cars and geology. Both admit they’re really going to miss the customers.
“When people come in to buy a piece of jewelry, there’s always a story there, like a special anniversary or birthday,” said Marigold Colvin. “We’ve known our customers and we’ve known their kids. They came in year in and year out.”
Longtime customer and Kirkwood resident Ann Poelster said she has been going to the shop since it opened.
“Marigold knows all of my family,” she said. “She can tell you, ‘Oh your anniversary is then.’’”
Poelster said she also appreciated that the couple did all the designs and repairs on site.
“Nothing was ever sent out, and they’re just very personable about it,” said.
David Colvin said he and his wife know what makes a nice piece and what doesn’t. He also noted that the shop has boasted customers from Vermont to Texas.
“And our customers have just really enjoyed not having to worry about whether something was quality made,” he said.