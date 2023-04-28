Flett, Lynne Deere (nee Gaines), passed away on the morning of Friday, March 31, 2023, in Sun City, Arizona, and is now with her Savior Jesus Christ. Lynne was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Clayton, Missouri, and was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Flett, and her parents, Dr. Quentin Gaines and Mildred Gaines of Kirkwood. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Alcox of Vancouver, Washington; and sisters, Sally (Gaines) Gentry and Dolly (Gaines) Pence of Kirkwood.
Lynne was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and University of Missouri-Columbia.
After graduating from Mizzou, she went to Vancouver, Washington, and taught high school science for several years. After retirement and the death of her husband, she moved to Sun City, Arizona. She played several musical instruments — flute, saxophone, viola — and loved to play in concert orchestras and bands. She was an avid world traveler. She and Richard went on many cruises and traveled all over the world.
She was a warm, caring, loving person and her bright smile and lively personality will be missed.