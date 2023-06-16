Greene, Lynnda, 72, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from a brief illness She lived in Webster and was a very active and valued citizen of the community. She was a member of the Webster Groves Garden Club and founding member of the Webster Groves Greenkeepers volunteer group, served as an advisor on the WG Greenspace Commission, and was a Master Gardner, and a member of the International Dark-Sky Association. Her recent community action was promoting the NO-MOW green movement which benefits pollinators.
She graduated from Webster Groves High School and was an alum of the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating with degrees in English and education. This led her to a long career in journalism, writing and editing with various local, national, and international magazines, publications, and organizations.
At Webster University she was an adjunct professor. In her younger years, she loved playing the piano and was a gifted pianist. Her interests were many, including her love of nature, animals, and the environment. Everywhere she went, she contributed in many ways and always left it better than before she arrived.
She is survived by her brother Paul, his wife and two nieces. She leaves behind her most beloved possession: her cat, Robin. Lynnda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on June 24, 2023, at Lorraine Davis Park in Webster Groves from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contributions and donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy, APA, and Humane Society.