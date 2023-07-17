All eight Lutheran Senior Services Life Plan Communities have earned a “Best” rating in the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living analysis.
Each Lutheran Senior Services community earned top honors for at least one of the four types of service evaluated — independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement community.
Only 43% of the nearly 4,000 senior living communities that U.S. News evaluated earned a “Best” rating for even one service type. Notably, several Lutheran Senior Services communities won “Best” for multiple categories.
“We are honored that every Lutheran Senior Services community is being recognized as ‘Best Senior Living,’” said Adam Marles, president and CEO of Lutheran Senior Services. “Our team prides itself on providing exceptional senior living that meets the needs and preferences of older adults as they continue to seek purpose and fulfillment.”
Lutheran Senior Services, with 18 locations in Missouri and Illinois, serves more than 13,000 seniors a year through options that include senior living communities offering all levels of living.