Considered by some a short-lived housing experiment, and by others an important piece of post-war innovation, an increasingly shrinking number of Lustron homes continue to capture the intrigue of many Americans.
In Webster Groves, city officials are currently working to have the community’s remaining Lustron homes designated as historic landmarks in the city. The city once boasted a stock of 21 Lustron homes — more than any city in St. Louis County — but that number has since dwindled to just 13. One of those homes on Ridge Avenue was designated a historic landmark in 1986.
The one-story, roughly 1,000-square-foot Lustron homes were built in the late 1940s entirely of porcelain-enameled steel panels on conveyor belts in a former aircraft plant in Columbus, Ohio. They arrived on a flatbed truck, were assembled on site on concrete slabs and were move-in ready in two to five weeks, all for between $7,000 and $10,000, not including the land and the foundation.
They came in limited floorplan options, boasted built-in metal cabinets and shelves, and pledged to “defy weather, wear and time.” With their glossy, square exteriors in trademark pastel colors, they were planned by entrepreneur Carl Strandlund as the affordable, low-maintenance answer to a housing shortage for millions of soldiers returning from World War II.
Though Strandlund’s company did not withstand the test of time — declaring bankruptcy in 1950 after producing about 2,600 homes — some of those homes are still standing three quarters of a century later in Webster Groves.
Webster Groves’ Historic Preservation Commission originally requested that 12 Lustron properties be designated by the city as historic landmarks. City council members considered the request during a public hearing on Feb. 7.
Since that public hearing, however, the owners of Lustron homes in the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue and the 200 block of Simmons Avenue were removed from the list at the request of the owners, according to Webster Groves Director of Planning and Development Mara Perry.
Perry told council members at the Feb. 7 public hearing that the project is unique. Historic designations can be requested by the homeowner, the Historic Preservation Commission or the city council, though the request typically comes from the homeowner.
In this case, however, the Historic Preservation Commission is making the request. The project is also unusual, Perry said, because it is for an architectural type and it involves multiple properties. The last time the city council designated multiple homes in one ordinance was in 1986.
The 10 properties being considered include three homes in the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue, two homes in the 300 block of Hazel Avenue, one home in the 200 block of Simmons Avenue, one home in the 600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, one home in the 400 block of South Maple Avenue, one home in the 200 block of West Old Watson Road and one home in the 600 block of Plateau Avenue.
Perry said that while they are not the same as the century homes for which Webster is known, the mid-century or kit homes that were prevalent toward the end of the war represent “a moment in time.”
“Something they thought was going to be innovative is, I think, quite important to a part of our community,” she said. “It’s a part of our history.”
While some homeowners are eager for the historic designation, others, like Mike Kuehnle, are not.
Kuehnle, a Crestwood resident, told council members that he and his wife purchased a Lustron home in the 200 block of Simmons Avenue in Webster Groves with the intention of tearing it down and building a new home for their daughter. Their daughter has since been transferred out of state and those plans have been delayed, but the couple remains optimistic they will build a home for her there at some point.
In the meantime, Kuehnle says, homeowners should have the option to opt out of the historic designation if they so choose, adding that while the Lustron home next door to his property retains the characteristics of its time, the house on his property has been renovated beyond recognition of the signature Lustron look.
“If someone wants to be a part of it, then let them be a part of it,” he said. “What our house looks like is nowhere what those houses look like, and to restore it to be one would be cost prohibitive.”
Kuehnle’s home has since been removed from the list, according to Perry, as was a home on Eldridge Avenue which the owner is planning to sell and doesn’t want to detract from buyers who may be looking at the property for a tear down and rebuild opportunity.
Tear Downs Possible
If designated as a historic landmark by the city, Perry said the homeowners would not be prohibited from tear downs, but would require a public hearing to do so.
Perry said that despite multiple outreach efforts, she still has not heard from all property owners. Letters regarding the project were sent to property owners in September 2022, followed by a public information session in November. Letters were again sent to property owners in late December. In January, notices were posted on all properties and a public hearing was held before Webster’s Historic Preservation Commission, which has unanimously voted to move the project forward.
• Production & financing of the Lustron Homes mimicked the auto industry.
• Enameled steel panels of a variety of colors allowed homeowners to easily clean and maintain their homes.
• Homes arrived by trailer
• On-site assembly of a 1,000-square-foot house took from two to five weeks.