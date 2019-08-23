A lot has been written recently about the ludicrous reassessments in St. Louis County.
Ron Levy said Missourians should demand what California approved with Prop 13 – taxes based on the purchase price of the home (Atlanta did basically the same when I lived there). Of course, that would be a fair and equitable way to do it, but good luck getting Jeff City to do anything fair or even listening to what citizens want.
Mr. Hoffmann wrote about his situation over a ridiculously high reassessment. This year all the reassessments seem ridiculous. I’ve also asked how they determine values – no one seems to know or they’re just not telling. Maybe they pull them out of a hat.
I tried numerous times to appeal my reassessment, but every time I called I was given misinformation, told to call back later, call another number ... Finally, I was told it was too late – no more appeals. Add me to the list of those who received “unfair and inequitable” assessments – for me a real hardship.
I totally agree with Mike and Terri Wise regarding grandfathering vets and retirees on fixed incomes. Then again, that would require action from government. We barely got rid of a corrupt governor; then we find out the county executive is corrupt. Makes me also wonder what exactly is going on with reassessments in St. Louis County and Jeff City.
Shrewsbury