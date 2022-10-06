Roulhac, Lucy LaGail, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 72.
Lucy received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Norfolk State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She was a member of the National Association of Black Social Workers and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was also a published poet.
A dog lover, she was known in the neighborhood for her daily walks of Moe and Marley, whom she spoiled.
Beloved by many, Lucy leaves a legacy as a loving, generous, devoted sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her siblings, Clarence Roulhac, Jr., Joyce McDaniel, Dwight Roulhac, LaMyra Astrop, and Ronnie Roulhac; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Gwendolyn Buffaloe.
A memorial visitation and service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 12 to 5 p.m. at Kirkwood’s Chapel Hill Mortuary.