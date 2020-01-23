Lucky’s Market in Rock Hill is among the many locations the national grocery chain is closing.
The location at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill is one of 32 of Lucky’s 37 locations across the country that will close on Feb. 12, the chain announced earlier this week. The liquidation sale at all closing stores began on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Stores are offering 25% off groceries, with other sales expected in the coming weeks.
In addition to the Rock Hill store, Lucky’s Market has two other locations in Missouri including Columbia and Springfield. It is unclear whether those locations will remain open or be part of the closures.
Lucky’s was founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado, with a focus on organic food. The chain has been known for its wide organic produce selection and quality meat counter.
In 2016, supermarket chain Kroger became a partial owner of Lucky’s Market. Following the Kroger investment, Lucky’s Market expanded its reach and added several stores. Last month, however, Kroger announced it would be reducing its stake in Lucky’s.
An employee at the Rock Hill location referred calls to Lucky’s home office in Colorado, but messages left there have not been returned.