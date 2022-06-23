Stein, Lucinda White (nee Lowry), 82, passed away at her home in Suwanee, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Lucinda, known as Cindy, is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Ron Stein; her daughters, Leslie Stein-Korte and Kathryn (Kate) Stein; sons-in-law, Kevin Korte and Stephen Palley; and grandchildren, Paul and Ethan Korte and Emma, Harry, and Thomas Palley.
Cindy was born on Sept. 4, 1939, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, to Thomas White Lowry and Dorothy Maxine (Marie) Lowry, nee Scott. Cindy was predeceased by her sister Helen as well as her parents.
Cindy grew up in Middletown, Ohio, and attended Middletown High School and Sweet Briar College, where she met Ron, before finishing her bachelor’s at the University of Kentucky, following the death of her father. Excepting several years spent in Germany as a military spouse, Cindy spent most of her adult life in St Louis, Missouri, and lived for more than 40 years in Kirkwood.
Although Cindy suffered from ill health, she lived a full and interesting life, working as a teacher (preschool, grade school, middle school and high school), in a tennis store, and at plant nurseries. Cindy was a lifelong Episcopalian by choice and a committed volunteer. She spent thousands of hours over more than 30 years as a volunteer at the Missouri Botanical Garden. In particular, she loved her work at the Plant Doctor desk. Cindy nurtured children, plants, animals, and friends. She was an unfailingly kind and loving mother and grandmother. She was an amateur horticulturist and landscape designer, a tennis player and a walker. Cindy had the gift of friendship — she treasured her friends — and was blind to others’ flaws — a quality much appreciated by her husband and daughters. She was beloved and will be sorely missed. Gifts in honor of Lucinda may be made in her name to the Missouri Botanical Garden.
A family memorial will be held later this summer.