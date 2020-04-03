As a reader since 1978, I am heartbroken to read the Webster-Kirkwood Times is stopping publication. Sadly, I do understand why and am even more heartbroken for the state of our world and the tremendous challenges we face.
As the former director of public information for Kirkwood School District, I was privileged to meet and work with so many of you over the years. One of your former ad sales reps is now a member of my canasta group. I just can’t imagine my Friday mornings without your wonderful newspaper. If I were writing this on paper rather than my computer, you would see teardrops on the page.
I truly hope you will be back in publication after we make it through this terrible time. The Times has been our community connector for so long and I, and I know many others, will miss reading the wonderful stories and hometown news that came right to our doors each Friday.
My best wishes to each of you and I truly hope to see a red-wrapped Times on my front yard again.
Kirkwood