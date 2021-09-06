The Webster Groves School District is once again discussing taxes, and a recent lawsuit in the state of Missouri will affect the district as it sets its annual tax rates.
At a board of education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26, Chief Financial Officer Pam Frazier said a court case decided earlier this year has resulted in the lowering of residential, commercial and personal property tax rates for the district.
In Blankenship v. Franklin County Collector, a taxpayer of the Strain-Japan School District in Sullivan, Missouri, said his district violated the Missouri constitution by setting a tax rate higher than the voter-approved rate.
Prior to the case, the Missouri statute allowed the tax rate to be higher than ballot language to maintain the same amount of revenue and an increase for the consumer price index. But the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the plaintiff, stating the term “levy” means “tax rate” and not the amount of revenue.
“The district went to the voters. A tax rate increase was passed. When the rate was calculated later in the year, assessed valuation went down, which caused the tax rate to go up so the district didn’t lose revenue. Now with this new ruling, that can no longer happen,” Frazier explained.
The change in legislature means the district must reduce operating rates in each property classification: residential by about 23 cents per $100 of assessed value, commercial by about 42 cents per $100, and personal property by about 46 cents per $100.
Frazier said the district will pursue additional revenue through a bond refunding opportunity, which will generate an additional $1.1 million in interest savings between now and 2033.
Another option is for the district to pay an additional $2 million from the debt service fund on additional principal when the bonds are refunded, which would increase the debt service rate, but lower other tax rates. Through this option, taxpayers would not see an increase in their overall tax rate.
A tax rate hearing for the Webster Groves School District is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23.
Hixson Open House
The new additions at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave., will be open for community tours on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.