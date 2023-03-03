Though plenty of homeowners love spending time in the yard, others may not be so inclined. For the latter group, low-maintenance trees can be just what the doctor ordered.
Jacaranda. Identifiable by its purple blooms, the jacaranda tree is considered a shade tree and if or when it sheds it leaves, those leaves can typically be mowed, saving homeowners the work of raking them. However, online home and garden resource The Spruce notes that jacaranda trees can require substantial maintenance when planted near surfaces where people walk, such as driveways.
American arborvitae. The Arbor Day Foundation notes that the American arborvitae requires almost no care when it’s used as a hedge or a screen. That’s a popular use for this versatile specimen with a narrow, pyramid shape. Though it doesn’t provide the bright blast of color offered by the jacaranda, the American arborvitae creates an elegant look that offers considerable privacy as well.
Japanese red maple. Home Depot notes that the Japanese red maple are very low-maintenance trees that can adapt to various soil types and grow in an assortment of light conditions. It’s also important to keep soil consistently moist. Various types of soil can accommodate the Japanese red maple, so this is a consideration for any homeowner looking to add some easy color to their lawns.