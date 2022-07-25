Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis on Tuesday recommended to the city council that plans to expand the fitness center should be abandoned.
In a report he “was not excited about making,” Davis recommended that the $470,000 St. Louis County Municipal Park grant awarded to the city in the fall of 2021 should be returned. He said planning for a new addition at the city’s recreation center began prior to the COVID outbreak, at a time when the 6,000-square-foot fitness center was a very busy place and more space was required.
But since the pandemic hit, Davis said attendance at the fitness center is only half of what it once was. In addition, he said room rentals have not come back much since COVID. The recreation complex has four meeting rooms that can be reserved.
Rising construction costs also played into Davis’ recommendation to scrap the fitness center expansion.
“Since this project was unveiled and planned, the cost of construction has gone up tremendously,” Davis said.
He said the $650,000 project, with $175,000 in matching funds coming from the city, would now likely come in at $750,000 to $800,000.
“A large fitness venue is something we don’t need right now,” Davis said.
The expansion would have allowed for a fitness studio, or studios, for classes and expanded meeting rooms.
“Additionally, we would have been able to move most current fitness classes out of our meeting rooms, allowing more rental times for the original intent of those meeting rooms,” Davis said.
Council Member Karen Alexander agreed with Davis’ recommendation, especially given that planning is underway for the complete renovation of the city’s aquatic center. The aquatic center is nearing its 30-year life span.
“You looked at the big picture and made a wise decision,” Alexander said.
Davis struck a note of optimism in saying that while fitness center revenues were cut in half by the pandemic, revenues are up $60,000 over the past fiscal year. Years down the road, should membership return to post-pandemic numbers, Davis said the city could rewrite the grant application.