I’ve had a chance to live in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and London – count me as a homer who loves St. Louie. I love our Gateway Arch, Cardinals, Blues, toasted ravioli, Ted Drewes and the bike trails that get us closer to nature.
Still, let’s face it, our French namesake “St. Louis” was not exactly a loveable fellow. Columnist Bill McClellan at the Post-Dispatch is fond of reminding us that King Louie the IX of France was a bad guy. He was a sex addict, torturer, and advocate for the Inquisition.
Another “St. Louis” of last century is also more than just an embarrassment. That would be the German ocean liner, MS St. Louis, which carried 900 Jewish refugees seeking to escape Nazi horrors.
The MS St. Louis circled off our coast in 1939 in the hope we Americans would give the passengers refuge. We said “no.” Our Coast Guard shadowed MS St. Louis to prevent it from running aground on the shore to allow the refugees to escape.
This spring, I was in Washington, D.C., and visited the Holocaust Museum, where one of the exhibits is about the “Voyage of the Damned.” MS St. Louis returned to Europe, where more than 250 of its passengers were murdered in death camps such as Auschwitz.
A traveling memorial, first displayed at the Canadian Museum of Immigration, symbolizes the factors that caused us to turn away the MS St. Louis. This artwork has four inter-meshing gears, each symbolizing the evils of racism, hatred, antisemitism and xenophobia.
We say, “Never Again,” but we fail to live up to the ideals to which we solemnly pledge. Instead, we read about spiked walls for our borders and calls from the highest levels of government for moats filled with snakes and alligators.
The story of the MS St. Louis has bothered me ever since that visit to the Holocaust Museum. It would be fitting for St. Louis to find a way to overcome the sad history of that damned voyage of the poor souls on the MS St. Louis.
Maybe it’s happening. Last week, the International Institute of St. Louis took a stand against a new federal program to cut refugee admissions by almost 90%. The Institute was joined by only a few religious groups in this stand. So, where is our religion – our love, our ideals? In a moat of snakes and alligators?
As the International Institute notes, this is about being true to our ideal of welcoming the persecuted, the poor and huddled masses. America and St. Louis have actually benefitted as much from refugees’ contributions as the refugees have benefitted from our generosity.
Nothing proves this point more than the example of our Bosnian friends in St. Louis. They have invigorated this city. I have taught journalism and English to Bosnians – watched them work hard to succeed in our city. It hurts to think of their fate if America had shut its doors.
We must stand with the International Institute: “Love St. Louis & Share The Love!” That should be our city’s legacy.