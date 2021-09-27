I love the new bike lanes and sharrows on Geyer Road in Kirkwood! I’ve heard some complaints that there are too many sharrows, but I say there is no such thing.
Drivers need all the reminders they can get to watch out for cyclists, especially on a street like this one that funnels so many kids on bikes to elementary, middle and high schools.
Remember that cycling is the great equalizer — not everyone can drive due to age, ability, finances or other factors. Bikes give so many the ability to move around independently.
Kathy Schrenk
Kirkwood