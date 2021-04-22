Antoine, Jr., Louis “Skip” was born Sept. 15, 1936, to the late Louis Antoine Sr. and Florence (nee Bringhurst). He passed away suddenly at his home April 11, 2021, at the age of 84 years.
He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, until moving to Washington, Missouri, in 2020. Louis graduated from Southwest High School and later Purdue University (Pi Kappa Alpha) with a degree in civil engineering. He served as Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. Louis coached his children’s youth athletic teams in soccer and basketball but preferred to be a cheerleader for everything they did as kids or adults.
He loved a good cup of coffee, almost anything sweet, working crossword puzzles, playing cards and the Cardinals. He was a founding member of the D.O.M. Club, looking forward especially in his later years to the camaraderie every month with lifelong friends. In 1971 he founded L. H. Antoine and Assoc., an engineering consulting firm in Kirkwood, after quickly developing the reputation as a critical thinker for developing engineering solutions for complicated problems.
After starting his business, he joined the Kirkwood Rotary Club — later serving as president — and remained a member for over 40 years. He made a commitment to support the St. Louis community when he became a member of the Veiled Prophet organization, and after 35 years, eased back and limited his involvement to driving a float every year in the VP Fourth of July Parade.
His lasting legacy will be his never-ending efforts to deeply connect with people. Throughout his life, he kept in touch with friends from childhood, university, his business, and neighbors. It didn’t matter how he knew someone — he always made time to listen patiently and carefully to understand people and their unique needs. Many lucky folks have found themselves pursuing a new life because they met Lou and he helped them see their potential and believe in themselves.
Louis leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Alane Antoine (nee Johnson); children Michael (JoAnn), Helen (Alice), and Peter (Edina); grandchildren Rachel, Allison, Carolyn, Samantha, and Maya; great-grandchildren Landon, Wyatt, Ava and Noah; brother Alan (Sandra); and nieces and nephews Cara, Edan, Joe, Larry, Anne, and Jeanne. He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Florence; and his daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Antoine.
A memorial service will take place at a later date and will be posted on the Oltmann Funeral Home web site. Memorial contributions may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105, or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute.