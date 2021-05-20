Kraft, Louis Benjamin “Ben”. Dec. 18, 1949 — May 12, 2021.
Louis Benjamin Kraft was born in St. Louis on Dec. 18, 1949, to Louis Powell and Elsie Vera Wilken Kraft. Ben was dearly loved by his two sisters, Gretta and Elsie, who he pestered mercilessly. He grew up in Brentwood, where he thrived as a free-wheeling child of the 1950s. Even in his seventh decade, he enjoyed close Brentwood friendships.
He married Michelle Pelphrey Kraft in 1974 and had two sons: Louis David and Samuel Joseph Kraft. He guided his family gently with his even temperament, wisdom and great humor.
Ben loved sports and played at Brentwood High School, where he served as Class of 1967 president his senior year. His yearbooks, filled with well-wishes and friendly jabs from his classmates, are a testimony to those happy years. He played intramural sports in college and on league teams as an adult. Ben loved the easy banter of men enjoying each other’s company; nowhere is that done better than on a sports field.
Coaching his sons’ baseball and early soccer teams gave Ben joy and satisfaction. He was a good teacher and his innate sense of fairness served the boys and their families well. Those years on the ball fields of Webster Groves were some of his happiest.
Ben graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and began his career at St. Louis Lithographing, where he started in sales and was honored to serve as president in later years. He was a member of the Label Printing Industries of America and served as an Executive Committee Member and as LPIA President. He went on to start his own company, SignKraft, before retiring in late 2015.
Ben’s organizational and administrative skills served him well in business, in his family, and as Deacon for nearly twenty years at his beloved Old Orchard Church in Webster Groves. His dearest gift and treasured identity was as a servant of Jesus Christ. His quiet trust in the Lord was a comfort and testimony to all who knew him.
Though he experienced unexpected and difficult health challenges in the past five years, Ben never complained or spent time feeling sorry for himself. He got busy and focused on what he could do, not what he couldn’t. This is the hallmark of a man of great character.
Ben is survived by his wife, Michelle; two sons, Louis David (Alexandra) and Samuel (Angela); sisters Gretta Kraft and Elsie (Bill) Link; and brothers-in-law Joe Pelphrey (Debra Grodecka) and Steve Pelphrey (Lecia). Ben (Geeps) loved and was loved by his grandsons, Avey Kraft of Boston and Harrison and Russell Kraft of St. Louis. His nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews on both sides of the family were loved by their Uncle Ben.
A memorial service on Saturday, May 29, will be held on the lawns of Old Orchard Church and the Milligan House, 640 Amelia Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119. All who love Ben are welcome. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30; service from 10:30 to 11:45; light luncheon on the lawn following the service. Chairs and some tents will be provided; you may want to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas. Parking is on the street.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Old Orchard Church with the notation “for Deacon’s Fund”.