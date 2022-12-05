I’m a student from Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, and I am in second grade. On Saturday, Nov. 26, me and my sister went to Bristol to play and we saw some kids putting trash by the swings, and playing music that had swear words in it. The kids knew that we were there! So we went to the blacktop and we could still hear the music. So we went to the back of the blacktop, and we could STILL hear the music. And one day close to Halloween our school had a trunk-or-treat and the next day our school was egged. Our poor janitors have to clean it all up and sometimes the garbage doesn’t come off.
P.S. Can you not flip up our swings?
P.P.S. If you have trash, can you throw it in the trash can?
Evelyn Boss
Bristol Elementary