Spring in Callaway County is here, and there’s no better time to enjoy the dogwoods in bloom or delicate spring wildflowers.
Take a hike or bike on the Katy Trail and experience scenery like a living watercolor painting. Schedule a trip to the Prairie Garden Trust in New Bloomfield and enjoy whatever’s in bloom, or sign up for the PGT Bird Walk on May 6 at 8 a.m. Registration is required at prairiegardentrust.org.
Balmy breezes are another favorite spring thing, drawing people to spend time on the terrace, veranda or deck. In Fulton, settle in at a table with a festive umbrella on the split-level patio at the Post Office Bar & Grill for a drink and a meal.
The new Fulton Wurst Haus (formerly Central Missouri Meats) is gearing up as a sister property to Hermann’s Famous Wurst Haus. The restaurant offers ample indoor and outdoor seating, and a menu that showcases award-winning bratwurst, hickory-smoked meats, German specialties and more.
Add a bit more nature to leisure time with a visit to one of Callaway County’s wineries. Sip a glass of red, white or boutique wine while enjoying the lake view at Serenity Valley Winery in Fulton.
Explore the peaceful surroundings and unusual elderberry wines ranging from dry to sweet at ElderBlossom View in New Bloomfield. Or enjoy a delicious meal paired with a favorite wine, a gorgeous view and spring birdsong at Canterbury Hill Winery in Holts Summit.
Be sure to make time to take in the Broadway, Pop & Swing show by the Callaway Singers at the Brick District Playhouse on Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Plan your trip to Fulton and Callaway County this spring or summer by visiting fulton.com.
Morels & Microbrews
For a perfect weekend in Fulton’s Brick District, check out Morels & Microbrews, which for 11 years has offered craft beer tasting and the chance to enjoy one of spring’s tastiest surprises — the much-coveted morel mushroom.
This year’s event runs from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7. Between noon and 4 p.m. each day, head to the Brick District for delicious food, live music and fun activities.
Start the morning with a specialty coffee and a bite to eat at the Playhouse Cafe, located inside the Brick District Playhouse, Fulton’s renovated, historic 1920s theatre.
Enjoy a refreshing boozy slushy on the patio at The Station or catch dinner at Beks, where you’ll find tried and true favorites and specials. Head to the Fulton Farmers Market to pick up some fresh morels, but act quick — fans begin lining up an hour before they go on sale.
Tickets are required for beer tasting and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/33jcybvj.