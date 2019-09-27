Each summer for the past 17 years, The Kirkwood Arts Commission has produced the Making Music Concert Series in Kirkwood Park. On behalf of the Kirkwood Arts Commission, I want to thank a host of people and organizations that together make this exciting concert series possible.
We received great financial support from Kirkwood Electric, our primary financial sponsor. Additionally, we receive financial support from the Clifford Willard Gaylord Foundation, from the Kirkwood Arts Foundation, and in the form of contributions from the enthusiastic audiences who attend our concerts. The concerts are free and open to the public. However, the contributions donated by our concert-goers are an important part of the financial support we receive.
Special thanks is owed to Kirkwood Parks and Recreation staff for their help in putting on these concerts. Parks’ staff help with everything from mounting and taking down the Making Music Concert Series banners to assisting at each concert to make sure everything in the Lions’ Amphitheater is in good working order to accommodate the large crowds that attend our events. All concerts take place in the Lions’ Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the Fall Harvest Concert, which will be held on Walker Lake, in Kirkwood Park, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Additional thanks go to the city of Kirkwood staff who assist the Making Music Concert Series in helping to publicize our concerts on Facebook and in the city’s electronic newsletters.
Kirkwood Arts Commission Making Music Concert Series