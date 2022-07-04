The only thing worse than continuing to push the 2020 election fraud lie is to give a wider platform to those lies, which is exactly what you continue to do with the publication of letters like Fred Baue’s “Watch ‘2,000 Mules’...” You are not practicing balanced journalism. You are participating in the undermining of our democracy. You should be ashamed. If credible evidence is what you’re after, tune into the Jan. 6 hearings. You are losing credibility. If you want your paper to be more than kindling for winter fires, do better.
Brian Russell
Kirkwood