It’s time to do what other countries are doing and get back to normal: Let’s deep-six school masking now before more kids are harmed. Even liberal CNN medical analyst, Dr. Leana Wen, recently affirmed amidst a tsunami of new data that cloth masks are “nothing more than face decorations” at this point. Similarly, The Atlantic, a leading liberal news journal among cultural elites, conceded in an op-ed piece, “The Case Against Mask Mandates At School,” that only the far-left still clings to the mistaken belief that masking kids provides more benefits than the wider harms it causes.
With almost two years of data now, almost every scientific study shows no statistical difference in COVID positivity rates among kids (ages 0-17) in states and communities with mandates versus those without them. The curves are all virtually identical. Ditto for hospitalizations and deaths, the latter being almost non-existent in this age group.
The science now clearly illustrates that masking school children has been a global failure of epic proportions. Hence, other progressive nations — like the UK, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands and others — are now running away from mandates before more harm is done. Others, like the left’s beloved “socialist” Sweden, never mandated them in the first place and not one child out of over a million died from COVID throughout the entire pandemic.
Conversely, we now know mask mandates and endless lockdowns led to an explosion of horrendous effects on kids, all completely ignored by the so-called “science-minded” — substantial deficiencies in learning outcomes and social skills, huge spikes in mental illness, abuse, neglect, suicides, childhood obesity and more. In fact, we’re only just beginning to see the longterm damage we’ve done by politicizing the science.
Bernie Backer
Kirkwood