Bemis, Lorraine Taylor. Graveside Services for Lorraine Taylor Bemis of Kirkwood, Missouri, were held Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Elsberry City Cemetery near Elsberry, Missouri.
Mrs. Bemis, 99, passed away Thursday night, May 20, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born Nov. 8, 1921, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Howard O. and Mary Jackson Taylor. Lorraine was a 1939 graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha. She was united in marriage with Charles Moody Bemis on Jan. 31, 1943, in Kenosha. This union was blessed with four daughters: Linda, Julie, Janet and Carla. Lorraine was a loving homemaker and member of Webster United Methodist Church.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Taylor; two brothers: Warren J. Taylor and Howard Wendall Taylor; and her beloved husband, Charles Bemis, who died Dec. 27, 2003. Survivors include her daughters: Linda Hoffman of Tillamook, Oregon; Julie Bemis of Kirkwood; Janet Suddarth of Elsberry; and Carla Bemis of Kirkwood. Lorraine also leaves two grandchildren: Lauren Grace Holland and her husband, Bronson of Elsberry; and Krystal Hope Suddarth of Elsberry; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Alexis, and Cru Holland; and several other relatives and friends.