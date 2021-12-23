Wrobel, Lorraine “Lori” Louise (nee Jeske), peacefully passed from natural causes on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 85.
She was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elmer and Julia (Cygan) Jeske, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Wrobel, Jr. They were married for 63 years but together for 66. Their three children — David (Beverly) Wrobel, Scott (Joan) Wrobel, and Mary Jo (Bob) Freeman — have provided several grandchildren: Ian Wrobel; Sophie (Nick) Haraden; Paul Wrobel; Michelle Shingle; Grace (Matt) Wilson; and Annie Freeman; as well as two great grandchildren, Dylan and Wyatt Shingle.
She is also survived by her brother, Ed Jeske (John Hern); sister-in-law, Louise (Ed) Pudlo; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Joe and Lori, long-time residents of Kirkwood, Missouri, loved to play golf and travel. Their adventures included cruises to Alaska, Europe, the Mediterranean, two Windjammer sailboat cruises and an African safari. When not traveling, she was working in her beautiful garden. She was also a faithful volunteer at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Parish in Warson Woods, Missouri.
Lori spent innumerable hours at swim practice with Mary Jo and scouting events with David and Scott. She received an associate’s degree in accounting and worked for several companies in the St. Louis area. As a great cook and hostess, she loved to entertain friends and family. An avid sports fan, she began as a White Sox fan in Chicago, but moved on to support the Blues, Cardinals, the ill-fated St. Louis football teams and all the golf majors.
Lori was a long-time supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association because her mother suffered from dementia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to alz.org or the charity of your choice.
The Celebration of Life is planned for the summer of 2022. She will be greatly missed.