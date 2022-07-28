Brown, Lorraine (nee Spears), of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on July 22, 2022. She was the cherished wife of the late Harold R. Brown, Sr.; mother of eight; grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.
She was Former Outstanding Block Captain for the city of Kirkwood; member of the inaugural Kirkwood Citizens Police Academy; St. Louis County Citizen Deputy Juvenile Officer; and longtime parishioner of St. Peter’s parish. Road-tripper, bingo player, good cook, giver, and never met a stranger. Did I mention funny?
She will be deeply missed.
Visitation at Bopp Chapel on Sunday July 31, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Peters on Monday Aug. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.