Scharf, Loretto (nee McDonnell), of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born Sept. 5, 1920, in St. Louis and entered into rest Oct. 17, 2021, at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Scharf, Jr.; and son, William Scharf, III. She is survived by her children, Judith (the late Peter) Post, Richard (Margaret) Scharf, Michael Keith (Donna) Scharf, and daughter-in-law, Judith Scharf Grewe; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Loretto’s story was featured in a wonderful article in this Times newspaper’s Oct. 15 edition.
Funeral Mass Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Vianney High School or Catholic Charities.
Visitation Friday, Oct. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.