St. Louis-based production company Michael D. Francis Presents recently filmed its first TV pilot for a major cable network in January and is now on the lookout for the next great Midwestern stories to tell.
While the details of the first pilot currently remain under wraps, Francis said he is actively searching for his next projects.
“Above all, I’m always looking for interesting people doing interesting things in the Midwest,” Francis said. “People running cool businesses. People with connections to real true crime stories. People with interesting or unusual family or lifestyle dynamics. Bold people who are attempting to change the world around them in bold ways. Intriguing people in the local music scene.”
Anyone who has a story idea can submit it to the company via michaeldfrancispresents.com.
Francis grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and began his entertainment journey there. After hosting local talent shows and doing stand-up comedy, he soon started acting and producing gospel stage plays around town with TGBTG Productions.
Since then, he has worked in Chicago and LA casting and producing a slew of popular shows including Judge Judy, Let’s Make A Deal, America’s Got Talent, Survivor, The Biggest Loser, American Ninja Warrior, Monday Night Football, Nellyville, Who Do You Think You Are, and The First 48.
In 2018, Francis founded Michael D. Francis Presents, a boutique Midwest TV production company based in St. Louis.
“I started the business to find interesting Midwest stories to help increase production in this area since they have to be filmed here, starting with St. Louis,” Francis said.