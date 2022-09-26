I’ve been looking for butterflies all summer.  Only seldom have I found one.  Right now they are migrating and we should be seeing hundreds every day, as I remember there were five and 10 years ago. But there are only a few. 

I’m taking photos of the few I find to show future generations how beautiful they are (were). I’m hoping others will do the same.  I humbly ask that poets would write odes to their favorite butterflies and have them published. 

I think we all should give up Roundup, pesticides and insecticides that are driving butterflies to extinction.

Steve Wulff

Richmond Heights