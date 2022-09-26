I’ve been looking for butterflies all summer. Only seldom have I found one. Right now they are migrating and we should be seeing hundreds every day, as I remember there were five and 10 years ago. But there are only a few.
I’m taking photos of the few I find to show future generations how beautiful they are (were). I’m hoping others will do the same. I humbly ask that poets would write odes to their favorite butterflies and have them published.
I think we all should give up Roundup, pesticides and insecticides that are driving butterflies to extinction.
Steve Wulff
Richmond Heights