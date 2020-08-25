I'm wondering if there are any relatives of Henry Edward Thias in the Webster Groves area who would like to have a scrapbook that belonged to him. He was born in Washington, Missouri, but raised in Webster Groves.
His mother was Lucille Krog, and he married Marjorie Moss. He had one daughter, Cynthia. We married when we were older and my children would not be interested in having the scrapbook. He was an only child who married an only child and they had one child who did not have children. I would like to give the scrapbook to a relative. If anyone is interested, please contact me at pvallelonga@comcast.net. Thank you.
Pat Vallelonga
Arlington Heights, Illinois