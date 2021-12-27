From grazing goats and wandering bears to the defeat of a pair of major projects, there's been plenty to talk about in 2021. At the year comes to a close, take a look back on the biggest stories of the past year.
Ambitious Developments Defeated
Public outcry went a long way in halting major development proposals in both Webster Groves and Kirkwood.
Following a two-year public process, the final nail in the Douglass Hill coffin was delivered Dec. 7 when the Webster Groves City Council — in a vote that no one saw coming — unanimously rejected the ambitious, $320 million mixed-use project that targeted 15 acres north of the Old Webster shopping area.
Over in Kirkwood, another controversial development, this one on a much smaller scale than Douglass Hill, was also met with passionate opposition from neighbors. Harmony Homes, a senior living development proposed for seven acres at 600 N. Ballas Road, was rejected by the Kirkwood City Council in a unanimous vote Sept. 2.
In both proposals, citizens argued that the developments were not in keeping with the traditional, residential atmosphere of their respective neighborhoods. Up to eight, seven-story buildings containing office and retail space and 600-750 apartments was too much for Douglass Hill opponents, who organized into citizens groups and ran a newspaper ad campaign against the development and its accompanying TIF.
One 40-year resident of Webster Groves described Douglass Hill during one of many public hearings on the project as “an outright attack on a way of life we are all accustomed to here in Webster.”
The developer, SG Collaborative, reports it spent more than $1 million and put in two years of work on its proposal.
The Harmony Homes project in Kirkwood drew concerns from neighborhood residents since its introduction in late 2020. A petition against the development circulated by “No To Harmony Homes” garnered more than 1,000 signatures.
“This is not the place for this proposal,” Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said at the time of the council vote. “This is a commercial development … the buildings may have a residential look, but they are not residential buildings. It would affect the character and the general welfare of the community.”
News In Education
By about a two-to-one margin, voters in the Kirkwood School District approved a bond issue in April.
Prop R, a $61-million zero-tax rate change bond issue, was touted by the district to provide additional classrooms and building expansions, including 15 more classrooms at Kirkwood High School, up to 14 new classrooms at the middle schools and 14 elementary classrooms.
This was the district’s second go-around for a major infusion of new capital to address rising student enrollment and overcrowded schools. Prop R did not include construction of a new elementary school, as did the widely-debated Prop S, which was struck down by voters in June 2020.
* * *
Students in both the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts returned to school in August with masks in place.
Iris Wallace, a fifth grader at Clark Elementary School in the Webster Groves School District, was happy to be back in school with her peers.
“I’m excited for this year because I get to see more of my friends, and we have more of a normal lunch and recess,” she said. “I did not like online school. It wasn’t fun for me. I didn’t get to interact with people and all of my classes were super different.”
On Dec. 13, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education voted to make masks optional for all students beginning next semester. The decision was not without controversy, and Superintendent David Ulrich said masks would return temporarily should an outbreak of COVID-19 occur.
Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson announced at a board of education meeting on Dec. 9 that the district’s mask requirement would remain.
* * *
Nearly a year after sexual abuse allegations were made against several former Kirkwood School District teachers and coaches, an investigation of the district’s handling of such cases revealed causes for concern.
A 16-page report from a consulting firm was released in July and acknowledged that 30 staff members were accused of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior over the past 50 years. The firm noticed inconsistencies in how investigations into those allegations were conducted, and found that students and staff members have concerns about reporting such accusations, particularly at the high school level.
Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Jean Marie Andrews called the findings difficult and disappointing.
“It is my hope that tonight begins a healing process and a new chapter in changing our culture and providing students with resources so they are empowered to report any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable,” she said. “Schools should be a safe place for every student.”
Sexual abuse survivor and Kirkwood High School alumna Katie Pappageorge, whose post about her personal story sparked other survivors to come forward, said the report’s findings were a step in the right direction. More recently, however, Pappageorge and several others have expressed frustration and disappointment, saying the district hasn’t made any real progress toward changing the culture and climate surrounding the reporting of sexual abuse.
“They can talk about policy and training all they want, but nothing has changed where it matters,” she said.
Current efforts include continuing district-wide training, providing all student families with a booklet on how to report misconduct, securing training for those responsible for investigating allegations, and procuring services to improve archiving investigation records.
Several abuse survivors have expressed dissatisfaction with the district’s efforts and have called for more transparency including releasing the names of all staff, faculty and administrators who have previously been investigated for sexual misconduct.
* * *
In September, Webster Groves School District representatives and other city dignitaries welcomed the public to the official opening of the “new” Hixson Middle School. Hixson was expanded to accommodate 329 sixth graders previously stationed at the Steger Sixth Grade Center, which is now Givens Elementary School.
The expansion was funded by Prop E, and approved by voters in 2019. Renovations included a new two-story gymnasium and classroom wing, an expansion of the cafeteria, a library and front office expansion, and a music classroom expansion. A new entryway was constructed off of Elm Avenue.
* * *
With the annual Turkey Day game match up between Kirkwood and Webster high schools canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns, this year’s game, and all of the festivities surrounding it, was a welcomed bright spot for players and fans in both communities. The Kirkwood High Pioneers, led by first-year coach Jeremy Maclin, shutout the Statesmen 65-0 before a home field crowd.
In another historic sports victory, the Kirkwood High School Pioneers celebrated after the girls swimming and diving team powered its way to the first state championship in school history.
Voters Deny Housing Options, Sales Tax Hike; Golf Carts A-OK
Kirkwood voters decided the fate of a Prop 1 sales tax in November, while Webster Groves residents considered its own, very different Prop 1 back in August.
Kirkwood voters by 54% defeated Prop 1 “for safer streets,” a one-cent sales tax increase on the dollar that would have funded aging roads and infrastructure. Opponents argued the “regressive” tax would take a larger percentage of income from low-income taxpayers, and that the city was vague in how new tax-generated income would be used.
“The city offered our residents a long-term approach to funding our street resurfacing and maintenance needs without raising property taxes, and they’ve given us their answer,” Kirkwood Communications Manager Fredrick Doss said after the election.
* * *
Residents in Webster Groves had a much more difficult task in deciphering the “yes means no,” “no means yes” wording of the Prop 1 in their city. The sound defeat of Prop 1 in August served to repeal an ordinance passed by the Webster Groves City Council in May that amended the zoning code to ease restrictions for construction of two-family dwellings (duplexes) in some neighborhoods.
Prop 1 was placed on the ballot as the result of an initiative petition organized by the same citizens group that originally formed to oppose the Douglass Hill development. Later, other groups formed to oppose Douglass Hill.
Webster Groves officials claimed the city was seeing a loss in the diversity of size and types of housing, and that duplexes would provide smaller scale, more affordable housing within the community. Opponents doubted that new duplexes would result in more diversity, and wanted to maintain Webster’s single-family housing.
“I think one thing has to be made clear, whether people voted yes or no, citizens recognize that there is a problem and we will have to work together to solve it. The increasing escalation of home prices is still there,” Councilwoman Laura Arnold said following the vote.
* * *
Webster Groves placed a “use tax” before voters in April of this year. The tax on online sales, targeting out-of-state merchants not currently paying the local sales tax, would raise an additional $250,000 annually, according to an estimate from the city.
But much to the city’s chagrin, voters rejected the tax — by 13 votes. The city council in May gave thought to putting the use tax back on the August ballot, but decided not to do so.
“If the failure was due to our inability to communicate the purpose of the tax or because voters didn’t want it, let’s get our I’s dotted and T’s crossed before we go back to voters,” Councilman David Franklin said.
The city council on Dec. 21 voted to once again place the use tax before voters in April 2022.
* * *
As Webster Groves letter writer J.D. Dobson put it:
“2020 was awful, but 2021 can be ‘The Year We Struck A Blow For Freedom and Legalized Golf Carts.’”
After weeks of ongoing discussion and debate, the Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 16 approved the use of golf carts on some city streets. Under the new law, carts must be equipped with front and rear lights, operators and passengers must wear seat belts, and the vehicles may only operate on streets with 25 mph speed limits or less.
While residents provided data showing golf carts were safe on the road, others weren’t so sure.
“In the event of an accident, I don’t think these carts would keep occupants safe since they don’t provide much, if any, protection,” Webster Groves resident Lindy Carroll said.
Golf cart proponents argued that carts provide no more risks than bicycles.
Some Celebrations Back On In 2021
With public celebrations few and far between in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, life resumed some normality in 2021 with announcements that the July 4 community celebrations and Kirkwood Greentree Festival would return this year.
* * *
While the annual fireworks show was assured in Webster Groves, the return of the Lions Club Barbecue and Carnival was another matter.
There was considerable doubt as to whether the long-standing carnival and barbecue would be held in 2021 — not because of the pandemic, but because the Webster Groves Lions Club lost its Hixson Middle School parking lot location due to ongoing construction at the school.
With little time to find a new home for the carnival, Eden Theological Seminary stepped up in May with the offer of its campus as host of the four-day Independence Day tradition. The Lions, however, had one more hurdle to clear. Many doubted that the carnival could withstand the serious health restrictions required by St. Louis County. Those restrictions, however, were eased when the county lifted its mask mandates in mid-May. Following the celebration, many residents commented that the Eden location was far preferable to the old school parking lot site.
* * *
The Webster Groves Community Days parade has seen its share of controversies (remember Baton Bob?), and the 2021 parade did not march by without turning a few heads and creating some community outrage. A contingent of marchers, registering under the benign name of “Keys To A Healthy Gut,” carried banners reading “Expose COVID Fraud” and “The Real Virus is Fear.”
Feeling duped by the anti-vaxxers, several residents demanded the city change its approval policy for the parade, suggesting entries have all materials approved ahead of time and banning those who do not comply. However, city officials said government sponsored parades cannot restrict the freedom of speech of entrants.
* * *
Worthy of a mention is that 2021 saw an end to a long-standing Webster Groves Community Days tradition — the Miss Webster Groves Pageant. The city reported a lack of interest in the pageant over the years. The pageant was canceled after only two contestants submitted applications for 2021.
* * *
The Kirkwood Greentree Festival returned to the city the third weekend in September, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the event. For a second year in a row, the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival and the Webster Arts Fair were cancelled.
Black Bear, Herd of Goats Grab Spotlight
An urban-dwelling black bear and a herd of goats hungry for honeysuckle grabbed the attention of local residents this summer.
Numerous sightings of a black bear were reported in early May in neighborhoods of Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Brentwood, Sunset Hills and Fenton.
There are about 800 bears in Missouri, with the bear population growing by about 9% a year. The majority are still in the southern part of the state below the Interstate 44 corridor, but they are pushing that boundary.
“As young males come of age, they get pushed out of their territory by older, established males and have to find their own space. We do expect to see this become more common as time goes by,” Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation said.
The bear hunt ended on Sunday evening, May 9, when representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation managed to tranquilize and capture the creature from a tree in Richmond Heights.
* * *
More than three dozen goats from Goats on the Go got to work in Webster Groves in early August, munching on invasive honeysuckle and wintercreeper on the hillside of the Shady Creek Nature Sanctuary along West Kirkham and North Elm avenues. The goats quickly became the talk of the town, with traffic along West Kirkham slowing to a crawl as motorists slowed to get a glimpse of the 39 grazing goats.
The city of Webster Groves hired Goats on the Go for a week-long stay to see how effective they are in helping eradicate unwanted species on city property.
Big Boy Rolls Through Webster-Kirkwood Area
Kirkwood played host to the “World’s Largest Operating Steam Locomotive” as Big Boy No. 4014 pulled into the historic Kirkwood Train Station on Monday, Aug. 30, for a half-hour stay. Spectators lined the Union Pacific rails, gathered at the train station and on bridges for the opportunity to see this massive, beautifully-restored piece of Americana. The stop in Kirkwood was part of a 10-state tour. Spectators also lined the tracks in Webster Groves and Oakland to catch a glimpse of the 1941 locomotive as it headed west to Kirkwood.
Shrewsbury Mayor Resigns, Webster Groves Fire Chief Retires
Shrewsbury Mayor Sam Scherer resigned his post in May, citing health concerns. Elected mayor in 2018, Scherer had been diagnosed with cancer. Former Alderman Mike Travaglini was appointed to serve as the city’s interim mayor.
“I thought this would be a good time to resign and focus on my health and family — though it’s the hardest decision I’ve had to make,” Scherer said at the time.
Alderman Greg Lauter praised Scherer for his contributions to the community.
“He always put Shrewsbury first and allowed the community to thrive as a wonderful place to live, work and play for families,” Lauter said. “On behalf of residents, employees and businesses here, we thank him for the unrelenting sacrifice he made to make Shrewsbury a wonderful place to call home.”
* * *
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe retired in October. The 58-year-old veteran firefighter spent 29 years working his way up through the ranks. Yohe took over for former Fire Chief Mike Capriglione in 2017.
Yohe said one of his proudest accomplishments was his involvement in the near completion of a new $5.3 million fire house at 1302 S. Elm Ave.
“Tom Yohe, we are sure going to miss you,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch. “You’ve been a fabulous fire chief for our city and your leadership for this department is sure appreciated.”
Early in December, Webster Groves named Brett Ellis, assistant fire chief for the Harris County Emergency Services District in Texas, as the new chief of the Webster Groves Fire Department.
Ellis, a fire service professional with 24 years of experience, will assume his new role on Jan. 3, 2022.