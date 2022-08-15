I just read the Mailbag in the Aug. 5 edition of the Times that included a letter from Barbara Byrd titled: “Drivers, Please Look For Those Using Crosswalks.”
That letter really struck a nerve because of what happened to me on Aug. 5. I was walking, as I do every day, and was crossing the intersection at Sappington and Manchester. I was walking west on Manchester, crossing Sappington on the south side of Manchester. The light was green for Manchester traffic, so I was crossing with the light. Because of the glare on the windshield, I couldn’t see the driver of the car turning right. I was almost past that car when he pulled forward, knocking me down. He was moving slowly, not gunning it to beat the oncoming traffic, but fast enough to knock me down before I could get out of the way.
He stopped the car, got out and said he didn’t see me and that he was sorry. He helped me up and I needed him to. I was flat on my back and completely surprised. He asked if he needed to take me to the hospital and I said no I didn’t need that. I was really not hurt that badly and knew I didn’t need medical attention. If he had gunned the car trying to beat oncoming traffic, I might be dead now. He would have completely run over me. I told him I was fine and continued walking.
About three blocks later, also on Manchester, a fire engine from Glendale pulled up and three Glendale police cars arrived. The driver of the fire truck got out and asked if I was the person who had been hit. They checked my vital signs and gave me a bottle of water. The police asked me to describe what had happened and I told them the driver did not flee, but actually helped me and that he had done nothing wrong except not look to see that I was there. The results could have been significantly different.
Drivers, please look both ways when at a crosswalk. Thank you to the Glendale police and fire departments for the quick responses.
John Hensley
Glendale