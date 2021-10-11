Dear Mayor Griffin and Kirkwood City Council Members,
We write to express our concerns about the Vision Zero Demonstration Project conducted on Longview Boulevard. We don’t understand why this initiative was undertaken without consulting residents or getting their input. We attended the Sept. 28 Vision Zero Virtual Open House, but learned nothing meaningful about its purpose and intent, and why it was handled in this fashion.
Whatever it was supposed to demonstrate, it has proven to be dangerous as well as disruptive. The obstacles not only significantly narrow the space for traffic, they allow inadequate space for pedestrians and bicyclists, forcing them into the narrowed traffic lanes and putting them at risk of injury or death.
On Sept. 20, the first day the installation was in place, a bicyclist veered directly in front of an oncoming car in an effort to avoid the cones. Since then, there has been a marked decrease in pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the street — evidently word has spread that walking and riding on Longview is now hazardous, contrary to Vision Zero’s stated “Focus on Pedestrian Safety.”
At least two cones have already been knocked over, and what the painted markings on the street are supposed to signify is neither indicated nor explained. Obstructing the flow of traffic is not conducive to safety. At the Virtual Open House there was a clear consensus among Longview residents that sidewalks safely separating pedestrian and bicycle traffic from vehicles should be installed. It was our understanding that the city has intended to do so for some time. We urge that the city proceed without delay.
Accordingly, we respectfully request the city to:
1. Provide all relevant information and data used in deciding to implement the Longview Demonstration Project.
2. Instruct the Department of Public Works to promptly implement a plan and timetable for installing sidewalks through the median and along the north side of Longview between Club and Taylor.
3. Take all appropriate steps to consult and communicate with Longview residents about these matters.
Alan B. Hoffman
Jean A. Rosenfeld
Kirkwood