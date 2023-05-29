Marion H. Cairns, who represented the Webster Groves area in Missouri’s General Assembly for 14 years, died on May 17, 2023. She was 94 years old.
Cairns served as a Republican state representative for seven consecutive terms, from 1977 to 1991. She was known for her determination and dedication on behalf of bills in support of human rights, child advocacy, the elderly, public schools, crime victim protections and real estate reassessment abuses.
But perhaps Cairns will best be remembered for having opened doors for women and other under-represented groups in the area of elective politics and working toward change. Cairns was the first of a succession of women to represent the Webster Groves area in the Missouri House.
Since leaving the state legislature in 1990, Cairns served on the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, a state task force on child justice issues administered through the Department of Social Services.
Cairns was named one of the 10 best legislators in Missouri by the Capitol Press Corps in 1982. She was honored as Webster Groves Citizen of the Year in 1984, and Missouri Child Advocate of the Year in 1985. She received service awards from St. Louis Council Child Abuse and Neglect in 1987, and Citizens for Missouri Children in 1990.
Cairns told the Webster-Kirkwood Times in 1985, while still in office representing the 97th District, that she was particularly proud of her work with the House Committee on Children, Youth and Families. As a member of that committee, she sponsored one of the most comprehensive child protection laws in the nation.
“Marion Cairns was a regular visitor to our offices. She would talk about the needs of state children and mothers. She was not afraid to join hands with members of the other party to advocate for children,” former Webster-Kirkwood Times Editor Don Corrigan wrote in 2005.
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church was the cornerstone for her faith and support during happy and hard times. In her free time, Cairns enjoyed golfing, gardening and antiquing, according to her family.
Marion Grace Huey, born June 8, 1928, on a farm outside of Sparta, Illinois, married the late Donald F. Cairns in 1950. Cairns is survived by her son Doug Cairns, his wife Valerie, her brother Robert (Bob) Huey, four nephews and four nieces. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date, likely in late summer or early fall 2023, according to her family.