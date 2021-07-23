Dr. Henry Givens Jr., the namesake of an elementary school in Webster Groves and longtime president of Harris-Stowe State University, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was 90 years old.
Givens, who was a pioneering African American educator in the state and served as president of Harris-Stowe for more than three decades, got his start as a teacher in the Webster Groves School District. He began teaching fifth and sixth grades in 1954 at the district’s all-Black Douglass Elementary School in North Webster.
Givens later became the school’s principal in 1967 when the Board of Education — wanting to better integrate elementary schools — asked him to set up an innovative demonstration school that would draw Black and white students from all over Webster Groves.
The new Douglass Demonstration School for kindergarten through sixth grade included new ideas such as mixed-age classrooms, open spaces, instruction in advance sciences for older students, team teaching and independent study.
“At the time, we were not calling it a magnet school, but that’s what it was. The curriculum was way ahead,” Givens told the Times in a 2018 interview.
In 2018, the Webster Groves School District renamed the Elementary Computer School as the Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Elementary School because of his leadership in public education and community service. The progressive teaching practices Givens helped start in Webster Groves were a key factor in choosing his name for the school. The Dr. Henry Givens Elementary School is at 701 N. Rock Hill Road, where the district’s Steger Sixth Grade Center is also located.
“Givens School’s students, families, teachers and staff have the honor and privilege of upholding Dr. Givens’ legacy at our school. The Webster Groves School District is proud to carry his name into the future,” the district said in a statement after learning of his death.
“A Champion Of Education”
Givens left the school district in 1972 to become the first African American to serve as Missouri’s assistant commissioner of education — a job which helped prepare him to become president of Harris Stowe.
When Givens took over as president of the university in 1979, Harris-Stowe was a one-building, one-degree college. Givens put everything he had into turning it around, and by the time he retired 32 years later Harris-Stowe had expanded the campus exponentially, doubled the faculty, tripled enrollment, offered 14 degrees, added two residence halls and become a full-fledge university. He also led Harris-Stowe to be designated as a historically Black college or university by the federal government. It is one of two in the state with the designation.
During his presidency at Harris-Stowe, Givens also briefly served as interim president of his alma mater of Lincoln University in Jefferson City to help the college navigate through financial troubles.
Former U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, a friend of Givens and a champion of Harris-Stowe, said Givens transformed the landscape of midtown St. Louis, and opened up the doors of higher education to thousands of African American students who would have never attended college without him.
“He made an indelible mark at Harris-Stowe State University and Lincoln University, and his legacy will endure for generations to come,” Clay said Tuesday. “America has lost a champion for education, and I have lost a dear friend.”
Following his retirement from Harris-Stowe in 2011, Givens served as president emeritus of the university. Givens received countless local, state and national awards and recognitions over the years, including honorary doctorate degrees from St. Louis University, Lincoln University and Washington University.
After his retirement, Harris-Stowe named its main campus at 3026 Laclede Avenue in his honor.
“What floored me is they named the campus for me — my goodness gracious,” Givens said during a 2011 interview with the Times. “You just cant’ do better than that. I’ve had a great career.”
Funeral Arrangements Pending
Givens is survived by his wife, Belma, their two children and three grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.